Preaching to the choir at SAG awards

The actors, actresses, directors, and producers of entertainment needn’t have bothered with their various statements of opposition to the Trump administration last evening.

The administration’s support comes largely from the portrayal of the creative class as elites who look down upon the common person.

So we didn’t have to look online today — although we did — to gauge the impact of the statements of opposition. There was none, at least where it matters. For the most part, the people opposed to the president’s immigration ban remain opposed; the people who support it — again, for the most part — support it.

But the creative class is better at staking out their side.

That’s the sort of thing that holds no sway with the Jackson brothers of Elizabethtown, N.Y., who appeared in a story on NPR’s All Things Considered last night. They provide the power source that fuels the administration agenda.

There’s no way to have a conversation with the fellas.

“I feel that if a Muslim woman wants to move into this country, she needs to leave her towel home. Because the reason this country is here and safe today is because of Jesus Christ,” Bill says. “We were one nation under God. The Muslims are into Allah. They can’t live there [in their home countries] anymore because of all the turmoil and unrest. Here we still have somewhat peace. So if you’re going to come here to enjoy this peace, follow our rules and be one nation under God. Or stay home. I’m not making you change your religion, or whatever you want to call it, your belief. But if you want this, what we want, then you got to do what we’re doing to get it.”

But surely there’s a way to talk about the values of freedom and liberty and it’s role in American life, right, Bill?

“That is something I believe that has come along with political correctness and all this other garbage.”

Little brother Tim wanted Trump’s opponent in the election. So he stayed home. He didn’t vote. And because he didn’t vote, he says he has no right to a voice now.

“You had the chance to vote,” Tim says. “And that’s there with me. It’s like, I feel like I don’t have a say in it.”