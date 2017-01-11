Non-reporters apparently do want to see Trump’s tax returns

Cody NelsonCody Nelson Jan 11, 2017 0
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump blows a kiss after speaking at his caucus night rally, Feb. 1, 2016, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (Jae C. Hong | AP 2016)

At Donald Trump’s first press conference since July, a reporter asked the president-elect if he’ll release his tax returns to prove the claim that he has no deals in Russia.

After his standard denial to release the documents citing an ongoing audit, the reporter asked a follow-up question. Trump responded with a sarcastic quip before suggesting that the American public doesn’t care about his finances:

“The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters. They’re the only ones.”

That’s apparently not true.

Within six hours, nearly 800 people responded to MPR News’ Twitter poll asking about the tax returns. Apparently, over 90 percent of you cared.

There’s also this:

And this:

And more scientific polls said most Republican voters and most Americans in general want to see Trump’s taxes.

 