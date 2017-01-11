Non-reporters apparently do want to see Trump’s tax returns

At Donald Trump’s first press conference since July, a reporter asked the president-elect if he’ll release his tax returns to prove the claim that he has no deals in Russia.

After his standard denial to release the documents citing an ongoing audit, the reporter asked a follow-up question. Trump responded with a sarcastic quip before suggesting that the American public doesn’t care about his finances:

“The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters. They’re the only ones.”

That’s apparently not true.

.@realDonaldTrump says the public doesn’t care about seeing his tax returns. Do you? https://t.co/HjL0AM48mS — MPR News (@MPRnews) January 11, 2017

Within six hours, nearly 800 people responded to MPR News’ Twitter poll asking about the tax returns. Apparently, over 90 percent of you cared.

There’s also this:

"Only ones who care about my tax returns are the reporters." Retweet this if you're not a reporter, but you care about Trump's tax returns. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 11, 2017

And this:

RT if you're not a reporter and want to see Trump's tax returns — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) January 11, 2017

And more scientific polls said most Republican voters and most Americans in general want to see Trump’s taxes.