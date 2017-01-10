ND proposal would allow gun owners to carry without permit

North Dakota is going to consider doing away with required permits to carry guns in the state.
The Grand Forks Herald reports a group of Republican lawmakers has filed a bill that would allow people to carry guns unless prohibited by law.
Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, says gun owners could still get a permit — and undergo the required training — if they want to.
“Many people, including me, would want to be able to have reciprocity with other states,” he told the paper. “If this passes, I could conceal carry without a permit in North Dakota, (but) I can’t anywhere else.”
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Kelly Armstrong, R-Dickinson, said he supports the legislation, but he wants to make sure reciprocity with other states is unaffected.
House Minority Leader Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, said he wants to strike a balance between gun rights and public safety. He added the training involved in obtaining a concealed weapon license helps people understand their responsibilities.
“I think everyone that I’ve spoken to who’s had it, myself included, really benefits from going through the permitting process,” he said. “I would like to find some way we can incorporate education if we’re going to discuss any changes to this law.”