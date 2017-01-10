ND proposal would allow gun owners to carry without permit

North Dakota is going to consider doing away with required permits to carry guns in the state.

The Grand Forks Herald reports a group of Republican lawmakers has filed a bill that would allow people to carry guns unless prohibited by law.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, says gun owners could still get a permit — and undergo the required training — if they want to.

“Many people, including me, would want to be able to have reciprocity with other states,” he told the paper. “If this passes, I could conceal carry without a permit in North Dakota, (but) I can’t anywhere else.”