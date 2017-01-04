Keeping resolution, man spends every day packing food for the hungry

If you want to feel like a slacker then proceed through the link to Boyd Huppert’s story on Danny Pham, who not only believes in making new year resolutions, but keeping them.

He promised to spend every day in 2016 packing food for Feed My Starving Children.

Tomorrow, the organization will honor him for doing exactly that.

“This is the first time ever I’ve gone through with my entire New Year’s resolution,” he said.. “I knew that this was a bigger cause than myself.”

(Video link)