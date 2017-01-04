In outtakes, mascots show their professional side

Like everyone else in the Twin Cities, we have been entertained by the video of outtakes during a commercial filming for White Bear Mitsubishi.

There’s nothing better than seeing slapstick from mascots.

But here’s what impresses us: They stayed in character. They never talked. They never said “ouch” or any of a number of other things that people say when they fall on the ice or something goes wrong.

That’s pro work, right there.