Gorbachev: World seems to be preparing for war

Mikhail Gorbachev opines today that the world seems to be preparing for war.
Gorbachev, writing an op-ed for Time, bases his observation on the fact Russian and NATO weapons are now closer to each other, politicians and military leaders who sound increasingly belligerent, and commentators and TV personalities “joining the bellicose chorus.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said that one of the main freedoms is freedom from fear. Today, the burden of fear and the stress of bearing it is felt by millions of people, and the main reason for it is militarism, armed conflicts, the arms race, and the nuclear Sword of Damocles.
Ridding the world of this fear means making people freer. This should become a common goal. Many other problems would then be easier to resolve. The time to decide and act is now.
