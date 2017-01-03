From snow in New Brighton, drinking water will flow to Malawi

It hasn’t been much of a winter, snow-wise, which makes this year’s Bartz Brothers spectacular in New Brighton all the more… spectacular.
The kids unveiled this year’s snow sculpture over the weekend on the front lawn of their home on 16th Street NW. They hauled snow from neighbors’ lawns and a church parking lot, heated it in a 90-degree garage until it became workable, then carried it out to the front lawn.
Austin, Trevor, and Connor Bartz are collecting donations from visitors to their annual sculpture and donating it to an organization that provides clean water in Malawi.
