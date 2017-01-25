Baseball fan tries to tweet his way to the pitcher’s mound

Jack Lipscomb, 19, has spunk. We like spunk.

Lipscomb, a fan of the Cleveland Indians, wants to throw out a “first pitch” at a home game, a reasonable request considering the usual boring array of people who are entrusted with the task in baseball these days.

Lipscomb had a plan.

How many RTs for you guys to let me throw out a first pitch some time @Indians — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 22, 2017

But his favorite team had a clever way of saying “no”.

Lipscomb did the math.

Alright so after further review I need a third of twitter to retweet my tweet, some people may say it's impossible but i'm not some people🙌🏼 — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 23, 2017

But he pressed on anyway, because he’s got spunk.

@Young_Seneca @charliesheen c'mon give me the RT. This could be me at the mound pic.twitter.com/RpoQrM2mKQ — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 23, 2017

“Growing up, I’ve gone to the games and I’ve always wanted to throw out the first pitch,” Lipscomb told a Cleveland radio station.

The Indians felt the heat from fans who said the goal was too high.

Jack's not going to get to 100M. No first pitch. But! He IS at 176K & we have a great day in store for him this yr! https://t.co/jYfI9MClDB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 24, 2017

And then they shut it down.

This has also satisfied our "HOW MANY RTS FOR XXXXX" quota for this year. See ya in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aYezkbXfOK — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 24, 2017

The team is promising to recognize his effort, possibly letting him attend a game where he’ll see an old codger who’s never heard of Twitter throw out the first pitch.