And now: Minnesota plowcams!

If the Minnesota Department of Transportation isn’t careful, it’s going to make winter in Minnesota positively entertaining.

The agency today announced that “plowcams” are now going to be available on 511.org 511mn.org, its traffic website.

“The plow cams are another way for travelers to make good decisions about their travel plans during the snow and ice season,” said Kelly Braunig, 511 program manager. “If they go on the 511 site and see that travel is not advised, they can actually see an image of the road the cameras take as the plow is traveling. Seeing is believing.”

Is anybody going to consult the plowcam before deciding whether to drive? Probably not. The agency already provides traffic cameras showing spin-outs and crashes, and people still head for the roads during bad weather, where many of them spin out and crash.

Still, there’s certainly value to getting a closer look at the highway than the traffic cams can provide. They can go where there are no traffic cameras.

This afternoon, for instance, we learned there’s nothing to plow in Crookston.

U.S. 14 in Tracy, on the other hand, looks slippery.

And in Dodge Center, we suggest giving the plow extra room.

Says today’s press release: