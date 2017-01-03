Arts & Culture

And now this message from nature

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 3, 2017 0

In his sobering message for the new year, the great nature photographer Jim Brandenburg says he hasn’t heard a wolf howl or been able to take a photograph of a wolf since hunting was allowed in 2013 (a federal court stopped the practice in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota).

Times are getting tougher for everybody, including those who photograph nature.