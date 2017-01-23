An airline flight is no time to talk politics

Today we renew our call that the airline safety briefing include instructions on how to be quiet on an airplane.

In the latest “unruly passenger” video, a woman decides that sitting in an aluminum tube with a couple hundred strangers is a fine time to yell at her seatmate because of his politics.

She demanded her seat be changed after learning he was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Do you believe in gravity? Did you know gravity is just a theory?” she said to the passenger after learning he doesn’t believe in climate change.



(Video Link)

Instead, the crew of the Alaska Airlines flight destined for Seattle called the Baltimore police.

“There’s no way I’m getting off this plane,” she said. “My husband lost his mother. Have some respect.”

They escorted her from the plane. The airline refunded their money, CBS News said.

The flight took off a half hour late.