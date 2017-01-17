Airbus joins the flying car club



As we’ve noted many times in this space over the years, flying cars are a fairly impractical solution to a problem. Most every flying car project that’s underway continues to take investors’ money and delay the rollout.

Local communities aren’t going to allow people to use the highway as a runway, and swapping congested roads for congested skies isn’t the answer to anything.

But now Airbus has announced it is working on a flyable car, The Telegraph reports today.

CEO Tom Enders told a technology conference in Germany that it planned to test a prototype by the end of the year.

By 2021, he said, a vertical takeoff vehicle could be in production.

“One hundred years ago, urban transport went underground, now we have the technological wherewithal to go above ground,” Enders said.

He said the CityAirbus vehicle could be deployed without many regulatory changes, although he didn’t say — or at least The Telegraph didn’t report — how that would be accomplished.

Meanwhile, other transportation experts see the solution to congestion on terra firma.

They just need to figure out how to make buses “sexy”, the Boston Globe reports today.