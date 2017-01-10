After mass shooting, a plea to find Rufus

In the madness of another mass shooting, it would be a big blow for simple decency if we could find a kid’s bear.

The bear, Rufus, was one of thousands of items left behind in a terminal at the Fort Lauderdale airport when the mass murderer opened fire.

Kim Lariviere posted the plea on behalf of her daughter, Courtney.

The airport has 23,000 items, according to its press release.

The luggage with identification is the comparatively easy task; it’s the items without any that will be a logistical nightmare. The county is setting up a website to try to reunite owners with those items.

[Update 11:45 a.m.] — Bear found.