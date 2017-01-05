A police chase through the snow drifts

It’s good news and bad news for law enforcement when it snows.

Good: It makes it easier to track a perpetrator. Bad: It makes it hard to chase said perp.

A Beltrami County deputy demonstrates.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page has the story:

Last night deputies got in a foot pursuit with a suspect who went running through the snow. Deputies were able to follow the tracks in the snow (pretty easy to distinguish) and caught the suspect. The snow drifts were pretty deep, as seen here – let’s hope the deputy who took this photo of Deputy Hardie walking back to the squad in waist deep snow drifts had a cup of coffee for him!

(h/t: Kristi Booth)