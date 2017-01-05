A police chase through the snow drifts

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page has the story:
Last night deputies got in a foot pursuit with a suspect who went running through the snow. Deputies were able to follow the tracks in the snow (pretty easy to distinguish) and caught the suspect. The snow drifts were pretty deep, as seen here – let’s hope the deputy who took this photo of Deputy Hardie walking back to the squad in waist deep snow drifts had a cup of coffee for him!
