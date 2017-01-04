1,000 Words: The paper retweet

Today, Sen. Bernie Sanders printed out a tweet — you can get them on your computer now — and went to the floor of an empty U.S. Senate chamber where he put it on an easel, so it would show up on television, which you can also get on your computer now, by the way. Screenshots would then be taken and posted to Twitter.
This, no doubt, all seemed perfectly normal to the United States Senate.
Bernie just printed out a gigantic Trump tweet and brought it to the Senate floor https://t.co/kl9QbohqGO pic.twitter.com/nNrq4JlZZT
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 4, 2017