Politics

1,000 words: the inaugural selfie

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 20, 2017 0
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L) takes a selfie with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (R) on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Joe Raedle | Getty Images