1,000 Words: The Florida shooting

This video suggests to us that we’ve entered another era when people are running across the taxiway of a major American airport and onto the runway in search of safety from a gunman.

This is the sort of visual that is so shocking, it’s difficult to accept we’re actually seeing it.

JUST IN: Passengers at Fort Lauderdale airport seen running across the tarmac https://t.co/mSBYzuRvC5 https://t.co/UsnVix6kjc — CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2017

By the way, judging by the timestamp on the video and cross-referencing it with tower audio from LiveATC.net, the airport was still open at the time this video was taken.

“At first we thought it was firecrackers,” Mark Lea, a financial advisor from Minneapolis, said. “Everyone started screaming and running. The shooter made his way down through baggage claim. He had what looked like a 9mm and emptied his entire clip. People were trying to run.”

“It was absolutely surreal,” he said. “People were scared and frantically running to avoid being shot. People were tripping over each other. They were trying to make a fast exit out of the door.”