1,000 Words: The cribs

Angie Arnold’s picture, which she posted on Facebook, tells the story of Wednesday’s bomb scare at the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park far more poignantly than any news story about the assault.
It was one of 18 Jewish facilities to get the call Wednesday in the continuing wave of bomb scares against Jewish institutions.
She writes:
You see a lot of pictures in the news from incidents of bomb threats and other horrible events, but I feel this picture says so much. These 4 cribs held 18 babies as we pushed them out of the building until we loaded them into our cars to take them to a safe location. When the staff came back to the building after the all clear, it made my heart stop to see these cribs sitting in the empty parking lot.
How do people make threats like this on buildings full of innocent children?
I’m praying for our country tonight and our children.