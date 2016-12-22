Your top story

Next Monday morning, I’m hosting an hour-long program and, as usual when I host, I’d kind of like to talk about you.
We all know what the top news stories were this year, but there was a lot going on in your life that wasn’t on the news but can be just as intriguing to us. You took risks; some of them worked out and some of them didn’t. There were successes and failures and lessons learned; there were joys and tragedies.
I’m guessing that when you think about it, picking one “highlight” of your year will be hard as you begin to realize how much actually happened in 2016.
Why not tell us about it?
