Why don’t environmentalists vote?

We don’t know yet how many people who identify as environmentalist voted in last November’s election, but if recent data is a guide, a lot of them stayed home.

In a lecture to Boston College, reprinted on WBUR’s Cognoscenti blog today, Nathaniel Stinnett, the founder and CEO of the Environmental Voter Project, says only one in five voted in the mid-term elections of 2014. He thinks the 2016 turnout will be even worse, an odd phenomenon considering the environmental issues have seemingly grown more urgent.

But he says politicians tailor their message to people who vote and if environmentalists aren’t voting, politicians aren’t going to make it much of a priority.