Video: Trucker was so drunk he fell out of the cab

Here’s a video to remember the next time you look in your rear-view mirror and see a semi that’s pulled up within a few feet of your rear bumper while you’re barreling down the highway.

It comes from the Minnesota State Patrol:

The Department of Public Safety released the video yesterday. The incident, which occurred in Morrison County, happened earlier this year, obviously.

The driver wasn’t just drunk; he was stinking drunk, and fell out of the cab, the State Patrol said.

There were two bottles of Vodka in the cab.

He was convicted of third-degree DWI.

In Minnesota, that gets you a $3,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

It’s a gross (updated) misdemeanor.

