To the people who live life with their lives

Daniel Alvarez, our pal who kayaked once from the Northwest Angle to Key West, then turned around and paddled back, has been providing more inspiration over the last few months, though I haven’t given it anywhere near the attention it deserves.

Daniel, a former corporate lawyer in the financial world, gave it all up years ago to find some life in life.

His latest trek is a hike from the very northern tip of Europe to the very southern tip of Europe.

He reports today, he can see the Alps approaching.

My goal for 2017 is to be more like Daniel Alvarez, and write about more people like him.This book I got for Christmas on hiking the Appalachian Trail might come in handy someday. Someday.

Follow his trip on his blog, Predictably Lost.