Snowy owl stakes a Duluthian claim

So, there was this snowy owl minding its own business on a light pole in Duluth at dawn this morning, Richard Hoeg writes on his blog, 365 Days of Birds.

A little while after Hoeg found the owl, so did the crows.

And the battle was joined. Because nature is an ugly cuss sometimes, and it can be tough being an owl in Duluth.

The owl would not be moved. And the crows should probably get used to the sight. More snowy owls should be arriving in the area.

(h/t: Perfect Duluth Day)