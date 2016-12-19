Pickup driver picks an inopportune time to lose control on icy highway

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety this afternoon released this video, shot from the dash of a State Patrol cruiser, to remind people to slow down in icy conditions.

Pick-up trucks, with little in the payload area, are notoriously unstable in conditions like those depicted.

Also, it takes a certain flair to pass a State Patrol cruiser.

We’d give anything to hear the conversation that followed.

[Update 4:12 p.m.]– The State Patrol also posted this picture of what happened to a car when ice flew off a truck at I-694 and Highway 36.