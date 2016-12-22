In Edmonton, family has a purple Princemas

Being a Catholic, Cecilia Latorre, of Edmonton knows it’s sacrilegious of her to set up a little nativity scene in her home featuring Prince. “But it’s important to me,” she tells the CBC.

She’s a Prince fan, you might have guessed, and the network reports on the “Purple Christmas” she’s providing at her house.

Prince was my lifelong passion and, when he died this year, I was devastated. So I told my kids we would be having a purple Christmas, because that was Prince’s favourite colour. At first they weren’t impressed. My son said the idea was pretty cheesy. My daughter said, “Everything purple? Really?! The house is already purple enough!” But I insisted. Because Prince was my everything. Now we have a purple Christmas tree with purple snowflakes, purple bows and purple ribbons. We made a purple wreath and hung purple mistletoe with a little Prince symbol underneath it. We went on the hunt all over Edmonton for purple stockings and hit up a lot of Walmarts. So now we have seven purple stockings, one for every member of the family including Paisley the cat.

