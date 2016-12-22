Here’s the most Canada thing ever

No more entries, please. We have our champion in the contest for Most Canada Thing Ever.

How could it anything but this, eh?

The story has all of the Canada food groups.

“She’s got studded tires, so, it just cruised along quite well, actually,” Jesse Myshak said.

“She goes pretty slow, and it’s quite cold.”

Oh, it gets more Canada.

He bought the Zamboni because he has an ice rink in his backyard. He was working on it in his shop when he had a craving for some hot chocolate.