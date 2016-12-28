Arsonist torches Little Free Library in Mpls



One fairly wonders what threat to the self-esteem a Little Free Library in Minneapolis posed to the person who decided to burn it this week.

Fox 9 News reports the library, built by the children of Melissa Summers for her birthday, went up in flames at 48th & Portland Avenue South in Minneapolis the morning after Christmas.

It apparently was popular enough to be a “Poké Stop” for Pokémon Go players during the game’s craze last summer.

It also doubled as a toy exchange for kids.