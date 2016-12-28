Arsonist torches Little Free Library in Mpls

One fairly wonders what threat to the self-esteem a Little Free Library in Minneapolis posed to the person who decided to burn it this week.
Fox 9 News reports the library, built by the children of Melissa Summers for her birthday, went up in flames at 48th & Portland Avenue South in Minneapolis the morning after Christmas.
It apparently was popular enough to be a “Poké Stop” for Pokémon Go players during the game’s craze last summer.
It also doubled as a toy exchange for kids.
“Unfortunately, incidents like this do occur, but they happen very rarely,” Little Free Library’s marketing assistant Lynnea Chelstrom said in an email to Fox 9. “We see the communities rally together to overcome any vandalism and that they find the benefits of a Little Free Library far outweigh any potential problems.”
The Little Free Library organization issued a care package of books to help Summers replace the library, but she plans to spend anywhere from $200 to $300 to get a brand new one installed.
“They’re not going to stop it,” Summers said. “We’re going to put another one up there. It’ll be prettier.”