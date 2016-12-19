1,000 Words: The photographer of a murder

The story here is obviously the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey. And you can read all about that here.

But let’s honor the work of Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici, who stood up, armed only with a camera, to do his job in the face of a man with a gun who was shouting “Don’t forget Aleppo” after he shot Andrei Karlov.

It’s a stunning display of courage in the interest of journalism.

“I think I was born as a journalist/humanitarian,” he writes on his LinkedIn profile.

The same must be said of the photographer of the following picture, not yet named by Getty Images, who captured the area where Ozbilici must have been positioned, although he does not seem to be clearly visible.

[Update: Ozbilici has written an essay for the AP ]