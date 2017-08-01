Mankato lawyer joins crowded DFL field in MN CD1

The field of DFL candidates running for Congress next year in Minnesota’s First District continues to grow.

Joe Sullivan, a lawyer from Mankato, announced his candidacy Tuesday during a series of events throughout southern Minnesota.

There are now seven DFL candidates running for the seat being vacated by incumbent Congressman Tim Walz, who is a DFL candidate for governor in 2018.

Sullivan, 42, is currently on leave from his job as manager of strategic relations for the Center for Energy and the Environment, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that promotes clean energy policy.

The first-time candidate said his priority issues include agriculture, education, health care and infrastructure.

“I’ve been working on the issues that are really important to Southern Minnesota for my entire career,” Sullivan said. “I’m very concerned about what’s happening in Washington, DC, the lack of civility, the lack of respect, the winner-take-all culture where nothing’s getting done.”

Sullivan said he plans to seek the DFL party endorsement and intends to abide by the decision.

The other Democrats who’ve announced campaigns are Johnny Akzam of Rochester, John Austinson of Eyota, Dan Feehan of Mankato, Vicki Jensen of Owatonna, Colin Minehart of Albert Lea and Regina Mustafa of Rochester.

The only announced Republican in the race so far is Jim Hagedorn of Blue Earth. Hagedorn lost a close contest to Walz in 2016. He also ran in 2014.