Judge rejects Dayton’s move to defund Legislature

A Ramsey County judge Wednesday declared DFL Gov. Mark Dayton’s line-item vetoes of funding for the Minnesota House and Senate violated the separation of powers clause of the Minnesota constitution and are “null and void.”

The Legislature sued Dayton over the vetoes, which Dayton said he was using to try to convince lawmakers to come back to the bargaining table on other parts of the state budget, most notably the tax bill which he says puts the future budgets in jeopardy.

Ramsey County Court Chief Judge John Guthmann wrote that because the vetoes were unconstitutional, the funding for the Legislature included in the state departments funding bill that Dayton signed became law with the rest of the bill.

It’s unclear whether Dayton will appeal the decision.

Legislative leaders urged him not to.

“Today the court ruled an entire branch of government cannot be eliminated by a stroke of the governor’s pen, said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa. “The governor should accept this verdict and allow the people of Minnesota to move on, instead of continuing to waste taxpayer dollars on expensive litigation. However, if he chooses to appeal, we will continue to defend Minnesotans’ constitutional rights to locally elected representation all the way to the Supreme Court.”

“Today Minnesotans won,” said House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Zimmerman. “We are pleased the court has agreed to protect their voice at the Capitol and ruled Gov. Dayton’s unconstitutional veto of the Legislature to be ‘null and void.’ We encourage the governor to accept the court’s decision.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.