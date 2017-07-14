Dayton, other governors make cybersecurity pledge

Gov. Mark Dayton joined 37 other governors Friday in making a commitment to improve state cybersecurity efforts.

The 38 state leaders, including Democrats and Republicans, signed their compact on cybersecurity during the National Governors Association meeting in Rhode Island.

In signing the compact, Dayton and the other governors pledged to build cybersecurity governance structures in their states, and conduct risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities. They also committed to prepare and defend their state from cyberattacks and help build a workforce related to cybersecurity.

Dayton said he’s proud Minnesota has been a leader in cybersecurity, but more work is needed.

“Strong cybersecurity is critical to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our state from attacks online,” Dayton said. “As these threats increase in volume and sophistication, we must invest in critical upgrades, technology, and talent to keep Minnesotans safe and secure online.”

Dayton proposed a $125 million cybersecurity investment in his 2017 budget. But the effort was unsuccessful. During special session negotiations, a lesser amount that Republicans put forward ended up plugging holes in agency budgets.