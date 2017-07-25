Daily Digest: Officers with guns drawn

Good morning and happy Tuesday. Here’s the Digest.

1. Most people find the shooting death of an unarmed yoga instructor by Minneapolis police to be incomprehensible. But some cops on patrol say the circumstances of the shooting, an officer poised to fire in the dark from a car seat, aren’t uncommon. And some experts say they aren’t surprised to hear that police officers are responding to seemingly routine calls with their guns drawn. (MPR News)

2. Before Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk through the open driver’s side window of his squad car, a woman had approached the back of the patrol car and “slapped” it, according to a court document filed Monday. A search warrant was filed by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators to look at the area where the shooting happened and gather evidence as part of the investigation. “Upon police arrival, a female ‘slaps’ the back of the patrol squad,” according to the search warrant. “After that, it is unknown to BCA agents what exactly happened, but the female became deceased in the alley.” (MPR News)

3. Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Keith Downey entered the 2018 race for governor Monday, attempting to convert connections he built during four years at the helm into support in an increasingly crowded field. Downey, 56, filed paperwork to begin building out a campaign and raising money. The business consultant and former state legislator from Edina left his leadership post at the party in April. Downey joins a field of eight Republicans who have announced so far, with more testing the waters before deciding if they’ll get in. Downey said he’s got the background and skill set to break out of the pack. (MPR News)

4. Faced with a ballooning deficit and following months of emotional debate, a Metropolitan Council committee recommended Monday that fares for most types of transit service in the metro area increase by 25 cents. The full council won’t vote until Wednesday on whether to raise fares, but it is expected to approve the move. Should that occur, the hike would go into effect Oct. 1. The recommendation came despite widespread opposition among local transit passengers. “This is a tough issue, a tough vote,” said Transportation Committee Chairwoman Katie Rodriguez. (Star Tribune)

5. The Minneapolis City Council is considering a proposal to restrict sales of menthol tobacco products to adult-only tobacco shops. While public health advocates pushed for the restrictions at a packed public hearing — arguing that tobacco companies target black smokers and young people with menthol products — Minneapolis store owners said it’s the latest example of City Hall overreach and would devastate their livelihoods. The City Council heard from dozens of speakers Monday in packed council chambers and is expected to vote on the policy next month. (Star Tribune)