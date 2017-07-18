Daily Digest: Health care law replacement effort stalls

Good morning and happy Tuesday. I would ask, but I’m betting that, yes, it is hot enough for you. Here’s the Digest.

1. In Washington last night two more Republican senators said they would not vote for the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, meaning the bill does not have the support to pass. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled a scheduled vote. President Trump tweeted that Congress should just repeal the ACA and figure out a replacement later. McConnell said that’s what he would do, but it’s unclear whether he can round up the votes to do that either, given that it would drive up insurance rates and leave even more people without coverage than the initial proposal. (New York Times)

2. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked a group of district attorneys from across the country to work with President Trump’s administration to crack down on illegal immigration, drugs, gun crimes and gangs. Sessions was in Minneapolis Monday for a speech to the National District Attorneys Association. “We have a multi-front battle in front of us right now,” he said, “an increase in violent crime, a rise in vicious gangs, an opioid epidemic, threats from terrorism, and human traffickers, combined with a culture in which family and discipline seems to be eroding further.” (MPR News)

3. Angie Craig said Monday she plans to seek the DFL Party endorsement to face Republican Rep. Jason Lewis next year in a rematch in Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district. She plans to formally launch her campaign in the fall. “Washington is failing our families – and Jason Lewis is part of the problem,” Craig said in an email. “Instead of being an independent voice, Lewis has marched in lockstep with President Trump and Congressional Republican leaders.” Jeff Erdmann, a teacher and football coach in Rosemount, is also running for the DFL endorsement in CD2. A spokesman for Lewis, Stephen Bradford, issued a statement critical of both DFL candidates. (MPR News)

4. Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan recently disclosed to party leaders that she is in a relationship with 1st Congressional District candidate Jim Hagedorn. First Congressional District Republican Party Chairman Jeremy Munson said Carnahan told him during a phone call last week that she and Hagedorn are dating. She did not tell him how long they had been dating. Carnahan was elected state party chairwoman in late April. Carnahan said that she did disclose information about a relationship with members of the party’s state executive committee. When asked specifically whether she is dating Hagedorn, Carnahan said, “I don’t really want to comment on my personal life.” (Rochester Post Bulletin)

5. Officials in Minneapolis still have few answers about the police shooting that left an unarmed woman dead Saturday night. Justine Ruszczyk, who went by the name Justine Damond in her professional life, was killed by a shot to the abdomen fired by police officer Mohamed Noor. “Our hearts are broken and we are utterly devastated by the loss of Justine,” Don Damond, her fiancé, told reporters Monday afternoon. “It was Justine who called 911 on Saturday evening reporting what she believed was an active sexual assault occurring nearby,” he added. “Sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived. We lost the dearest of people and we are desperate for information.” (MPR News)