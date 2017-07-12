Daily Digest: Emails? Again?

Good morning and happy Wednesday. How about that All-Star Game? OK, I admit I went to bed long before it was over. Now that I’ve got that off my chest, here’s the Digest.

1. The future of the new mandatory sick and safe time ordinance in the city of Minneapolis is now in the hands of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers representing the city and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which brought the lawsuit challenging the requirement. In its appeal of an earlier Hennepin County District Court ruling, the chamber argued the ordinance is an illegal overreach that runs counter to state law. The Minneapolis ordinance took effect July 1, following Gov. Mark Dayton’s recent veto of legislation aimed at preventing such deviations from statewide labor standards. But the earlier ruling by the district court included a temporary injunction preventing its enforcement for employers based outside of the city. (MPR News)

2. DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined with other Senate Democrats Tuesday to call on the Trump administration to rescind its request for election data and to ask the Department of Justice to rule on whether the White House had the authority to request and compile voter information from all 50 states. “This presidential Commission on Election Integrity is a commission in search of a problem,” Klobuchar said. “A study recently found that out of 1 billion votes cast between 2000 and 2014, there were only 31 incidences of documented voter fraud.” A spokesman for the Department of Justice declined to comment. (Star Tribune)

3. As it works to close a budget gap, the Minneapolis school board is trying to decide whether to keep the same number of police officers working as school resource officers (SROs), cut some to save costs, or drop the program entirely. Minneapolis schools Superintendent Ed Graff is recommending the school board reduce the number of SROs from 16 to 14. The board is expected to vote on a new three-year contract with the Minneapolis Police Department on Aug. 8. (MPR News)

4. The city of St. Paul says it has reached an agreement in principle with a consortium of 15 garbage haulers who will coordinate residential trash collection between them. If approved by the St. Paul City Council later this month, haulers would divide residential routes. They could begin citywide pickup as soon as spring or summer of 2018. But a representative from First Choice St. Paul, a public relations effort backed by haulers to oppose organized collection, said Tuesday that “proposal” is not quite a done deal. (Pioneer Press)

5. If you haven’t read this one by now, here it is. President Donald Trump’s son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: “If it’s what you say I love it.” Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia. Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges “in order to be totally transparent.” (New York Times)