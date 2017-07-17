Angie Craig to seek a rematch with Jason Lewis

Angie Craig said Monday she plans to seek the DFL Party endorsement to face Republican Rep. Jason Lewis next year in a rematch in Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district.

She plans to formally launch her campaign in the fall.

“Washington is failing our families – and Jason Lewis is part of the problem,” Craig said in an email. “Instead of being an independent voice, Lewis has marched in lockstep with President Trump and Congressional Republican leaders.”

Craig, 45, lives in Eagan and worked at Minnesota-based St. Jude Medical from 2005 to 2015. She is married to Cheryl Greene and they have four sons, three of whom are in college and a fourth who will be a freshman at Rosemount High School.

Craig narrowly lost the race for open 2nd District seat to Jason Lewis in 2016. She got about 45 percent of the vote to Lewis’ 47 percent. Independence Party candidate Paula Overby got nearly 8 percent.