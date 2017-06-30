Simon won’t provide MN data to Trump voter fraud probe

Updated with Kiffmeyer comments.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Friday he is rejecting a request to provide state voter data to a White House panel charged with investigating President Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud in the 2016 election.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which holds its first meeting later this month, asked all states on Wednesday to turn over extensive information, including voters’ names, addresses, dates of birth and their voting history.

“I will not hand over Minnesota voters’ sensitive personal information to the commission,” Simon, a Democrat, said.

Simon said he serious concerns and about the commission’s “credibility and trustworthiness.”

“Its two co-chairs have publicly backed President Trump’s false and irresponsible claim that millions of ineligible votes were cast in the last election,” he said. “They, along with other recent appointees, appear to have a strong interest in steering the commission toward their predetermined conclusions and outcomes.”

• National: White House panel asks states for their voter rolls

Simon said he fears the commission could suppress votes. He also believes it will distract attention from a more serious threat to election integrity from cyber attacks.

Under Minnesota law voter information is available for a fee, but only if requested by a registered Minnesota voter. Even then the data released cannot include a voter’s date of birth or any part of a voter’s Social Security number, driver’s license number, identification card number, military identification card number, or passport number.

A Republican state legislator, who previously served as secretary of state, objects to Simon’s protest.

Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, urged Simon to “stop obstructing” the president and his efforts to strengthen voter integrity.

“Minnesotans gain nothing by pretending no one in our state ever votes illegally, but we have a lot to gain by making sure every legal vote counts,” Kiffmeyer said in a statement. “The election integrity commission should receive the same information that’s already publicly available to anyone else.”