With clock ticking, still no deal on Real ID

Minnesota lawmakers are still looking for a compromise on Real ID.

House and Senate negotiators began meeting last month to work out the differences between their competing bills, which would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID law. But the conference committee hasn’t met recently, and there are no meetings currently scheduled.

The issue is important because Minnesotans will soon need an ID that meets the federal standard to board a commercial flight.

The main sticking point is unauthorized immigrants and whether the language of the bill should explicitly prohibit their ability to one day obtain drivers licenses. The House bill would make the existing rule that prohibits such licences a law. The Senate bill does not.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt pressed the point during the Republican Party of Minnesota’s meeting Saturday in St. Cloud. Daudt, R-Zimmerman, blamed DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

“Dayton this session is doing everything he can possibly do to give drivers licenses to illegal immigrants in the state of Minnesota,” Daudt said. “Republicans in the Minnesota House have already voted to stop him and we will not let this happen.”

But Dayton contends that House Republicans are the only ones pressing the immigrant issue. He insists that he’s not. Dayton told reporters last week that he wants a clean Real ID bill. He said legislators should set aside the immigrant issue.

“It has no place in the bill. It’s not necessary.” Dayton said. “I’ve said that again and again. I have no authority, the Department of Public Safety has no authority under existing law to initiate that change.”

Minnesota lawmakers need to act on a compliance measure this session. The new enforcement phase of the federal law begins Jan. 22, 2018, in airports. That’s when travelers will need a Real ID-compliant license or a passport to board domestic flights.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said he sees a potential compromise.

Gazelka said he believes there are enough votes to pass the original Senate Real ID bill, which did not directly address licenses for unauthorized immigrants. The bill was defeated on a 29-38 vote in early March, when all Democrats and five Republicans voted against it. Gazelka said some DFL Senators are now expressing an openness to that bill.

“It’s at least something that we’re exploring,” Gazelka said. “I don’t know where the House is on that yet, but that is a new development on our side.”