Klobuchar, others in Minn. delegation stockpile for 2018

The early money is on the incumbents.

More precisely, it’s going to the incumbents because most of the 2018 contests to represent Minnesota in Washington have yet to take shape.

Federal candidates reached an early fundraising reporting deadline of the new election cycle over the weekend. Since all but a couple have announced challengers, that means they’re getting a head start for what is shaping up as an unusually hectic 2018 campaign. Minnesota will elect a U.S. senator, a governor and three other statewide officers, and will have as many as five nationally watched congressional races.

Here’s a rundown of where the federal candidates are at as of April 1, based on reports filed with federal regulators or disclosures by the campaign. The reports covered activity from Jan. 1 to March 31.

U.S. Senate: DFL incumbent Amy Klobuchar raised about $1.45 million, has $3.14 million in reserve. She has no announced challengers.

1st District: DFL incumbent Tim Walz raised about $107,000 and had $48,000 in the bank. He plans to run for governor instead of re-election. Republican Jim Hagedorn raised roughly $222,000 and had about $197,000 left to spend.

2nd District: GOP incumbent Jason Lewis raised $298,000 and had about $280,000 in available cash. No announced challenger.

3rd District: GOP incumbent Erik Paulsen pulled in about $490,000 and has $659,000 at the ready. No announced challenger.

4th District: DFL incumbent Betty McCollum raised $91,000 and has $151,000 in reserve. No announced challenger.

5th District: DFL incumbent Keith Ellison, who had been vying for Democratic National Committee chairman during the fundraising period, raised $735,000 and still has $534,000. No announced challenger.

6th District: GOP incumbent Tom Emmer raised $214,000 and has $277,000 in his account. No announced challenger.

7th District: DFL incumbent Collin Peterson collected $168,000 and just shy of $705,000 in cash. State Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, opened a campaign committee after the last fundraising period ended.

8th District: DFL incumbent Rick Nolan, who is contemplating a run for governor, raised about $158,000 and had $283,000 available to spend. No announced congressional challenger.