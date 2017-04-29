Daudt, Gazelka have visions of GOP sweep

Energized over big gains last fall, Minnesota Republicans are openly dreaming about the real chance 2018 could bring them a full takeover of state government.

At the party’s State Central Committee meeting in St. Cloud, top Republicans urged delegates not to let up ahead of next year’s campaign where the governor’s mansion is on the line. The GOP has a slim Senate majority through 2020 and a sizable House majority to defend next year.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt told delegates a sweep is there for the taking, especially with DFL Gov. Mark Dayton’s departure creating a wide-open race.

“And if we can do that it will be the first time in history that Republicans have controlled all of state government in Minnesota. This will be our opportunity to make Minnesota great again,” Daudt said, modifying President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan for emphasis.

Daudt himself is a possible candidate for governor, though far from the only one. State Rep. Matt Dean, a former House majority leader, made the rounds after kicking off his gubernatorial bid earlier in the week.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa touted a GOP budget outline released Friday as a blueprint of where the state could head under full party control.

“What would it be if we had the House, the Senate and the governor? Somebody said ‘heaven,'” Gazelka said, repeating a shout from the crowd. “I won’t go that far, but it would be glorious.”

He pleaded for the party to leave its convention — where a contested party chairman election was the main order of business — unified.

“As you come through today, don’t you dare leave here without being united because I have to have you, Republicans have to have you, Minnesota has to have us,” he said. “Because I want to bless Minnesota, and that works best when Republicans are in charge.”