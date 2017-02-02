Sunday liquor bill facing Senate uncertainty

The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate is raising doubts about whether a bill allowing Sunday liquor store sales can pass this year.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters Thursday that he won’t stand in the way of the perennial bill this session. But he also said he’s not yet convinced that supporters of the bill have enough Senate votes.

Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said people on both sides of the issue have been busy trying to influence the 21 new members of the Senate.

“If you look at the past number of years, each year it got closer and closer and closer,” Gazelka said. “I think some of that is because the public does influence at some level what a legislator eventually leans into. But right now, I don’t think they’ve convinced enough people.”

Supporters of the bill, which would allow liquor stores the choice of opening on Sunday, say the long-sought change would keep shoppers from going to neighboring states. Opponents argue that small retailers would face increased operating costs without seeing a significant difference in overall sales.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt said he expects the full House to vote next week on the Sunday liquor bill. Daudt supports the legislation and has predicted its passage this session. He said Sunday’s Super Bowl will likely remind many Minnesotans about the current prohibition.

“Plan ahead,” Daudt said. “Hopefully by next year, when the Super Bowl is here in Minnesota, they will be able to buy beer on Sunday.”