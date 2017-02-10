Retired from House, McNamara still has hand on Legacy

Republican Denny McNamara, who retired from his House seat and chairmanship of the House environment committee, is back to influence how the state’s Legacy Amendment money is spent.

McNamara has been appointed to the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council as a citizen member. The council vets habitat proposals eligible for a third of the state sales tax Minnesotans established in 2008. The outdoors fund acquires and restores conservation land.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt appointed McNamara to the council, along with GOP Rep. Dan Fabian and DFL Rep. Leon Lillie. McNamara’s term expires in 2021.

The House, Senate and governor each get to appoint four members to the council. The House and Senate each appoint two legislators and two members of the public.

Sens. Bill Ingebrigtsen and David Tomassoni and Barry Tilley are the Senate appointees, with one public seat still open. Gov. Mark Dayton has two citizen appointments yet to make.