Dayton to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

Gov. Mark Dayton has opted for surgery to remove his prostate after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Dayton posted on his Facebook page that he would have the surgery on March 2 at the Mayo Clinic. He says he will need to spend a night in the hospital but expects to remain in contact with staff and the lieutenant governor throughout his stay in Rochester.

“It is anticipated that Gov. Dayton will be under general anesthesia for approximately two hours and will remain in the hospital overnight following the surgery,” said Linden Zakula, Dayton’s deputy chief of staff. “During that day and evening, he will be in constant contact with Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and his senior staff. He expects to resume his regular schedule on Monday, March 6th.”

It’s unclear exactly how much recuperation time Dayton will need after the surgery.

“Many friends and strangers have shared with me their experiences dealing with prostate cancer,” Dayton wrote. “You have lifted my spirits and given me both hope and resolve. I am deeply grateful to you.”

Tests showed that the cancer had not spread beyond the prostate. Dayton says he hopes the surgery will remove any threat from the cancer. Doctors had also presented him with the option of radiation.

Dayton turned 70 last month and has dealt with other health complications throughout his six years in office. The Democrat says this term will be his last.