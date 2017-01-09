Otto embarks on bid for Minnesota governor

State Auditor Rebecca Otto said Monday that she will run for Minnesota governor next year, adding her name to a growing lists of hopefuls for the open seat.

Otto is midway through her third term as auditor and hopes to succeed fellow DFLer Mark Dayton, who isn’t seeking re-election in 2018.

Otto said she would begin a listening tour that will take her around the state to find out what Minnesota residents want their next governor to do.

“There has been a lot of talk over the last several years and not enough listening and truly understanding the issues folks face, but also understanding people’s hopes and dreams,” Otto said in a written statement. “I look forward to listening to my fellow Minnesotans and engaging in meaningful community conversations about our collective future. What is the next big thing for Minnesota? What do we want our future to be?”

The tour was set to begin Monday night in Stillwater, near where she lives. Events are also scheduled for Woodbury, Redwood Falls, Duluth, North Branch and Rochester over the next week.

Otto was first elected to her statewide post in 2006 after serving in the Minnesota House.

Otto is in the middle of a legal fight over a law that would give counties more power to use private auditors instead of her office for financial reviews. That case is before the Court of Appeals after a lower court ruled against her.

The race is likely to be crowded on both sides. Already, state Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman have announced they are running for the Democratic nomination. Several Republicans say they are weighing bids.