Health insurance rebates get complicated

with Brian Bakst

The push to provide quick relief to Minnesotans facing huge health insurance premium spikes grew more complicated Tuesday at the state Capitol.

During a hearing before the Senate commerce committee, Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, presented a revised version of her bill that will likely add significantly to its $300 million price tag.

Her changes include a reinsurance provision to cushion the market impact of people with serious health problems. Benson said she had not yet received a cost estimate on the provision, but she stressed the importance of reform along with financial help.

“As we’re working on relief for 2017, we also have to be working on the underlying problem for the 2018 market,” Benson said. “Or, we’re going to end up in the same place next year, with very high premiums and having taken no action to solve the underlying problem.”

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton said last week that he won’t sign a relief bill that includes reinsurance. Dayton said it would add an estimated $500 million to the cost.

There are also disagreements over the best way to deliver rebates to the 125,000 people who buy health coverage through the individual market but aren’t eligible for federal subsidies.

Republicans want a state agency to send out the 25 percent rebate checks. Dayton says insurance companies are better equipped to deliver state aid quickly.

In a House hearing, Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, questioned the administration’s estimate that it would take the state many months and millions of dollars to directly deliver relief.

“Frankly in the real world, outside where our citizens work they get stuff done in a timely fashion,” Quam said

Dayton’s budget commissioner Myron Frans was firm in his response.

“If the House GOP plan is to develop an administrative nightmare and then make us responsible for it, then I’m going to tell you how long it’s going to take to develop that system, how much it’s going to take so it runs and runs exactly correctly,” Frans said.