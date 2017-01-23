Hann in the running to be Minnesota GOP chair

Former Minnesota Senate Minority Leader David Hann said Monday he’ll run for state Republican Party chair.

Hann is entering the race to replace current GOP head Keith Downey, who is leaving after two terms. Hann helped engineer the Republican Party’s takeover of the Senate majority in November, but he lost his own re-election bid in his Eden Prairie district.

He said the 2018 stakes require a leader who knows the ropes and the grassroots. The governor’s office is the big prize next year, which could give his party full control of state government for the first time in modern history.

“I think we have got an opportunity to build the party to win statewide races in 2018,” Hann said, “and I’m excited about the opportunity we have to do that and I am hoping to get the support of delegates to become the party chair to bring the leadership to make that happen.”

Hann is the fourth Republican to announce a campaign for the party post.

Others in the race include: Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice, deputy Republican Party Chair Chris Fields and businesswoman Jennifer Carnahan.

The election is in late April.

Hann had been considering a run for governor but said it would be “unlikely” he’d keep that door open if selected chair. The next chair will have a two-year term.

“We’ll wait and see how the election turns out. But right now I am committed to running for the party chair and I believe we have a great opportunity in our party to be successful in 2018 and I want to do everything I can to make that possible,” Hann said.