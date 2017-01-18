Dayton’s 2015 inaugural committee cuts final checks

Gov. Mark Dayton is closer to the end of his final term than the start of it, but his team only recently got around to closing down his 2015 inaugural fundraising committee.

In a filing this month with the Internal Revenue Service, the committee detailed how it spent the remaining $27,940 in the account.

After paying just shy of $2,000 in operational costs, the committee made two charitable contributions. The Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy nonprofit, founded by the environmentalist and polar explorer, received a $13,000 check. Another $13,000 donation went to Planned Parenthood in mid-December.

In Minnesota, inauguration fundraising is largely unregulated. But both Dayton and his predecessor, Republican Tim Pawlenty, established political organizations that disclosed dollars raised and spent.

The source of inaugural donors has become news on the national level as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. The committee doing his inauguration-related fundraising so far hasn’t disclosed who is giving what amounts, although details of some donations have emerged.

In the case of Dayton’s second term, the committee raised about $195,000 to stage events around his swearing-in. It collected donations of up to $20,000 from corporations, lobbyists and others.