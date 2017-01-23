Daudt wants Trump’s help on health care, mining

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt has asked the White House to help him make changes in the state’s health insurance system and to clear the way for more mining and wolf hunting.

Daudt sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday requesting swift action on seven issues.

“Obamacare destroyed Minnesota’s once nation-leading health care system and the Obama administration has interfered in our ability to responsibly develop our state’s abundant natural resources to help grow jobs and expand the economy,” Daudt wrote.

On health care, Daudt wants a waiver to extend the open enrollment period for people buying insurance on the individual market, a waiver to re-establish a state high-risk pool for health coverage and a waiver from federal penalties in counties with limited coverage options. He also wants to stop further federal funding for the state insurance exchange known as MNsure.

“We believe it’s time to put an end to this outrageous waste of taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Daudt is asking the new president to reverse an Obama administration decision to remove a large area of federal land in northeastern Minnesota for future mining development. He also wants the Trump administration to dismiss an anti-mining petition filed by an environmental group.

Also spelled out in the letter was Daudt’s support for removing the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List. He said farmers need to be able to protect their livestock.

House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, hadn’t yet read through the letter. But after taking a quick look at it, she said a health care solution in Minnesota will probably involve some federal waivers, just not the ones Daudt is proposing. Hortman also questioned Daudt’s approach of writing to the president.

“My hope would be the majority of his attention would be focused on working with the Dayton administration on things we can actually do in Minnesota,” Hortman said.

Here’s Daudt’s letter:

2017_01_23_presidenttrumpletter