Daily Digest: Is there a doctor in the senate?

Good morning, and welcome to a cold Thursday. I guess it’s true what they say: 105 is the new 50. Let’s get on with the Digest.

1. It’s been a quarter century since the Minnesota Senate last had a doctor among its members. This week, two were sworn in, one Democrat and one  Republican. Their real-world experience could come in handy with health care shaping up as a dominant issue before the Legislature. (MPR News)

2. Gov. Mark Dayton proposed a $1.5 billion package of public works constructions projects Wednesday, calling the proposal a “catch-up” because of the bonding bill’s failure in the closing moments of the 2016 session. Dayton said it’s important to pass the bill quickly to get the projects moving before interest rates rise and in time for construction season. The Republican House and Senate are likely to consider a smaller bill with a different mix of projects. (MPR News)

3. Dayton told the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Wednesday night that Minnesota should devote more resources to health and human services and other needs. “While Congress is pondering, the Minnesota Legislature must be active,” Dayton said. He said the state should act now under existing federal laws and not wait for changes that might take a while under the Trump administration. (Star Tribune)

4. Republicans in Congress Wednesday began moving toward a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with lawmakers and said repealing the health care law would be “the first order of business” for the new administration. Meanwhile, President Obama met with Democrats and urged them not to back down in defending it. He also told them he should have done a better job selling the law that came to be associated with his name. (New York Times)

5. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday escalated his public challenge to the U.S. intelligence agencies he will soon oversee, appearing to embrace WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s contention that Russia did not provide his group with hacked Democratic emails.  Trump’s views put him at odds with President Obama and some top Republicans who see Moscow as a growing threat. And they put him in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assange, whose organization has been under criminal investigation for its role in classified information leaks. (AP via MPR News)

  • wjc

    #1: Like it will matter. The debate about health care is completely in the political realm, and medicine has very little to do with it. Universal, single-payer is the only way to go.

    #4: Good luck!

    #5: Is Julian Assange credible? No.

    • Ralphy

      #4 Insurance may well be cheaper un Trump care. Just 40,000,000 fewer in the insurance pool.
      20,000,000 that can’t get insurance, 20,000,000 low-risk youngsters that opt out.
      #5 Maybe Assange is telling the truth. Maybe the hack was not by the Russian government, but by a Trump operative (in Russia).
      Or maybe the hack was by the the Russians, but the info got to Assange via Trump.
      In any event, it was the hack that was illegal, not the content of the emails.

      • wjc

        #4: And more uncompensated care write-offs for hospitals…

    • Fred

      I believe Assange when he says his info didn’t come from Putin. It’s possible that the Russians did the hacking but didn’t give it to Assange. Both sides could be telling the truth. The information could have been given to Assange by somebody from within the Democratic campaign. For example, Clinton aide Seth Rich was assassinated just a few days before Wikileaks started publishing the hacks. Could he have given Assange the info?

  • tiffiny vanvorken

    #4 the sooner the better. three years ago my daughter, age 30, (very healthy) paid 100$/month with a 1500 deductible. today $300/month with 10500 deductible.

    #5 if the Russians had an influence on the election, it worked. Hil-Liar-y got 2.7 million more votes.

    • wjc

      #4: It’s not going to get better with Trump. What people conveniently forget is that the price of health care has been a runaway train for decades. When I started working for my company 20 years ago, they paid the entire premium for family coverage. I paid $0. Nobody can do that anymore and it is not because of the ACA.

      If the GOP just repeals the ACA with no replacement, it will be chaos with millions losing coverage. I will wait to assess any possible replacement until there actually is one.

      It’s easy to say “Repeal” when it wasn’t really going to happen. Now that the GOP actually has to govern, we’ll see if they can repeal the ACA without causing a market catastrophe.

  • Fred

    It would be very useful for MPR to do a feature on the causes of cost increases in health care and insurance cost. I honestly don’t know. Surely some of the increases would have happened naturally but what has the impact of Obamacare, MnSure, and other programs been? How much of a savings would there be if we scrapped the disastrous MnSure and replaced it with the Federal program? Where is all the money coming from to pay for medical care?