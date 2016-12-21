Ludeman tapped to return as state Senate secretary

Minnesota Senate Republicans will nominate Cal Ludeman to be the next secretary of the Senate, a position he held the last time there was a GOP majority from 2011 to 2013.

Ludeman is a former state representative from Tracy and was a Republican candidate for governor in 1986 and for Congress in 1992. He also had stints as commissioner of both human services and employee relations during Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s administration.

In a statement announcing the nomination, incoming Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, praised Ludeman’s experience and ability to hit the ground running.

“He will manage the Senate’s administrative functions with a steady hand as we work to make government more transparent and effective,” Gazelka said. “Many senators consider Cal a trusted advisor, and we look forward to his leadership.”