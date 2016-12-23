Former state economist to lead lawmaker pay panel

Retired state economist Tom Stinson will head a new state council that will determine pay for the Legislature. He was among the slate of appointments released Friday.

Other panelists include former University of Minnesota regent David Metzen, northern Minnesota DFL Party stalwart Joseph Boyle, manufacturing business founder Kenneth Wilmes and St. Francis-area school board chairwoman Marsha VanDenburgh.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea jointly announced their selections to the 16-member panel. It was created through an amendment to the state Constitution that voters approved by a wide margin in November.

While Stinson was designated as chair from the outset, the panel could decide on a different point person when it convenes. The University of Minnesota economics professor said he is open minded about whether lawmaker pay goes up, but said more than salary must figure into the discussion.

“I think that it’s not salary that is the key. It’s total compensation. So I think we’re going to have to take into account benefit packages, health care insurance, pensions, things like that as well,” he said. “So I think this going to be a challenge and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The committee has a prescribed political and geographic makeup, with a pair of members from each congressional district and half the seats designated for the two dominant parties, the DFL and Republicans. They must meet for the first time next month and develop recommendations by March.

It’s a stark change from before, when lawmakers had the ultimate say over what they’d be paid. The idea of raises was seen as politically toxic so efforts to bump salaries usually withered.

Lawmakers earn about $31,000 per year in salary for a job considered to be part-time. They also can collect daily expense allowances, mileage reimbursements and, for those whose homes are distant, lodging stipends during session.

The pool of applicants was deep, with 270 people seeking one of the slots.

“It is clear that this is an important issue to the people of Minnesota, and I appreciate all of those who volunteered to contribute their time, talent and expertise on the council,” Gildea said.

The full list of picks is here:

Dayton’s appointments

Joseph Boyle — DFL, 8th Congressional District –International Falls

Patrice Hannan — Republican, 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis

David Metzen — DFL, 2nd Congressional District — Mendota Heights

Sherrie Pugh — DFL, 3rd Congressional District — Mound

Thomas Stinson — DFL, 4th Congressional District — Roseville

Randy Twistol — Republican, 7th Congressional District — Thief River Falls

Marsha Van Denburgh — Republican, 6th Congressional District — Oak Grove

Laura Witty — Republican, 1st Congressional District — St. Peter

Gildea’s appointments

Diana Burlison — DFL, 6th Congressional District — Sauk Rapids

William P. Donohue — DFL, 4th Congressional District — St. Paul

Gregory R. Fox — DFL, 8th Congressional District — Duluth

James Joy — Republican, 7th Congressional District — Hawley

Charles J. McElroy — Republican, 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis

Gloria S. Myre –Republican, 2nd Congressional District — Apple Valley

Deborah Olson — DFL, 3rd Congressional District — Eden Prairie

Kenneth A. Wilmes — Republican, 1st Congressional District — Mankato